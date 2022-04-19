Obituary - Mother Leila Mae Williams

Mother Leila Mae Williams, age 83, of Sylvania, Ga., passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Optim Medical Center in Sylvania, Ga.She was a Screven County native and attended the Screven County School System.She was a member of Holy Trinity Life Center in Sylvania, Ga.She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Williams; and her children, Violetta Jones, Sheila Roberts and Vernon Williams.She is survived by her children, Diane Williams of Atlanta, Ga.; Samuel (Ava) Williams and Bobby Williams, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Mary Mays of Augusta, Ga.; Beatrice (Larry) Mincey of Statesboro, Ga.; brother, Richard (Thelma) Charlton of Grand Perry, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Stevens Temple Church of Christ, 1 Donnie Simmons Way, Statesboro, GA 30458 with Bishop Moses Lewis as pastor/eulogist. Interment will be held at Friendship Memorial Cemetery, 1511 Friendship Road, Sylvania, GA 30467.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, April 19, 2022

