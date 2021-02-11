Obituary - Miss Ella Williams

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Miss Ella Williams passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.She was a native of Bulloch County, a member of Antioch Baptist Church and a graduate of William James High School Class of 1962. Ella moved to New York immediately after graduation and remained there until her demise.She is survived by four sisters, Ruby Mae Taylor and Willie Mae Simmons, both of Statesboro; Rachel Cummins, Woodbridge, Va.; and Shirley Porter, Ludowici, Ga.; one brother, Ronnie L. Williams, Statesboro; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The graveside and burial services for Miss Williams will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Richard A. Lawrence officiating.A walk-through viewing will be held Friday evening from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home.Please, when attending either of these services, plan to follow the CDC guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 virus.Statesboro Herald, February 10, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



