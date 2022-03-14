Obituary - Max Glen Brannen Sr.

Max Glen Brannen Sr., 75, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away March 11, 2022, after a long battle with congestive heart failure.He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Brannen; and his wife, Joyce Brannen.Prior to his passing, he was comforted by visits from lifelong friends. He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.Max is best known for making the best fried chicken in the ‘Boro, stemming back to Max’s Chicken and Maryland Fried Chicken in the early 80s. He then opened and managed Popeye's during the late 80s and 90s.His exceptional customer service and love of cooking led him to branching out to Georgia Southern’s campus during the early football championship years, where he provided home-cooked Southern meals to almost every football Eagle that came through during this time. Surprisingly, they happily chose to pay for lunch instead of eating for free at Landrum because they knew they were getting a warm, welcoming face and leaving with a belly full of good food.After his restaurant career, he started another one at Georgia Pacific, where he retired after 20 years of service.He leaves behind his cherished children: Max Brannen Jr. (Tina) of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; Jennifer Brannen of Greenville, S.C.; and Robbie Brannen of Statesboro, Ga.; his three stepchildren, John Anderson (Hayley) of Springfield, Ga.; Derrick Anderson (Amy) of Newington, Ga.; and Donita Griffith of Rincon, Ga.; 13 grandchildren, Jamie Brannen, Taylor Brannen, Reese Brannen, Mason Brannen, Albrey Grovenstein, Matthew Shuman, Stephen Shuman, John Ryan Anderson, Abby Anderson, Amber Anderson, Dillon Anderson, Joy Griffith and Jordan Griffith; two great-grandchildren, Alani Brannen and Talayah Brannen.The family deeply appreciates the love and care that was provided by Barbara Burnsed, his girlfriend of three years.A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 3 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 15, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



