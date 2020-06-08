Obituary - Mary Kellen Aldrich Finch

Mary Kellen Aldrich Finch, age 74, died Thursday June 4, 2020, at her residence in Statesboro, Ga., under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. Her death was a result of battling cancer for several years. Kellen was born in Biñan, Philippines and moved to Statesboro at the young age of 16. She worked many years to include waitressing, serving as a nursing assistant, and working as a paraprofessional at a Preschool. Her greatest passion was being a loving mother and homemaker for her three children.

Kellen enjoyed going to the beach, listening to music, watching movies, and spending time with her family. She was of the Chrsitian faith and attended Oak Grove Baptist Church in Portal, Ga. She was preceded in death by her parents, Enes Wagner and Sally Nera Britton.

She is survived by her newly married husband, Ronnie Finch of Portal, her son Ronnie Aldrich and Angela of Statesboro and their three children; Pamela Aldrich, Nicholas Aldrich, and Brandon Aldrich, her daughter Cindy Haislop and her two children; Samantha Chang and Taylor Haislop, and her youngest daughter, Denise Housand and her husband Jared with their two children; Madeline and Milaina Housand, and her step-son, Clint Finch and his wife Kathryn Finch. Kellen is the eldest of six. Her younger surviving siblings include; her sister Evangeline Ambas of Biñan, Philippines, her sister Betty Nera-Carlisle of Port Wentworth, Ga., her brother Warren Carlisle and his wife Linda of Dalton, Ga., her brother Allan Carlisle of Martinez, Calif., and her sister, Becky Harshman and her husband Curtis of Wilmington Island, Ga. Kellen is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, and one great-grandson.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday June 6th from 5-8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.

Interment will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Portal.

Pallbearers will be Jared Housand, Ronnie Aldrich, Brandon Aldrich, Curtis Harshman, Rick Brewer, and Clint Finch.

Statesboro Herald, June 6, 2020

