Obituary - Martha Carden Jones

Martha Carden Jones, of Metter, and widow of James M. Jones, passed away late Friday evening, July 8, 2022, at Cedar Plantation Assisted Living.Martha was born in 1927 and lived in the Rome, Georgia, area until her college years.She was a daughter of William Thomas Carden and Clementine Dodd Carden.She attended and graduated from West Georgia College in Carrolton, Georgia, and it was there that she met James M. Jones of Metter. Martha and James married in 1947 and the two were married for 74 years and three months until James' death in July of 2021.In 1949, the couple built their house on College Street and have lived there since.Martha and James did everything together.Martha, along with her husband, was co-owner of James M. Jones Photography and James M. Jones Insurance Agency.She worked many big events in the photography business and was also the bookkeeper for James M. Jones Insurance Agency in years past.Martha was a member of Metter United Methodist Church, where she attended the Older Adults Sunday School Class. She played piano for the church and was a choir member in years past and was the charter pianist and a Paul Harris Fellow of the Metter Rotary Club.She was active with the "Nursing Home Singers" alongside her husband, James. She would play piano as he led the singing.Martha received many awards and recognitions throughout the years. She was a Mrs. Candler Homemaker of the Year and in recent years was a WTOC Hometown Hero for her work with the "Nursing Home Singers", just to name a few.Martha had a love for gardening and was an excellent cook and seamstress.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, James Lonnie Jones.Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine and Ed Boyd of Metter and Suzanne and Wiley Tyson of Metter; her grandchildren, Melanie Martin (Brian), Stephanie Boyd Anderson, James Trevor Jones (Michaela), Morgan Jones Rayman (Brooks), Jackie Jarvis Graham (Kaden) and Angel Jarvis; several step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, Matthew Martin, Lonnie Rayman and Sierra Jones; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held Monday, July 11, 2022, from 5 until 7 o'clock in the evening at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.The funeral will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 11 o'clock in the morning at Metter United Methodist Church with the Rev. Allen Cason officiating. Interment will be in Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Greg Strickland, Joe Carter, Kaden Graham, Brian Martin, Billy Tyson, Mark Bland, Brooks Rayman and Chad Evors.Remembrances may be made to Metter United Methodist Church, in memory of Martha Jones, P.O. Box 595, Metter, Georgia 30439.The family would like to thank the staff of Cedar Plantation Assisted Living for the compassionate care given to Mrs. Jones.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 12, 2022




