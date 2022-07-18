Obituary - Marsha Scott Ritchie

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Marsha Scott Ritchie passed away peacefully on July 15, 2022.She was born in Stephenville, Texas, on March 11, 1948, to the late Thomas Scott and Lillian Hanks Scott Fecher and graduated from Rider High School in Wichita Falls, Texas, in 1966.She married Kenneth Ritchie that summer and they were together for 56 years and one day until her passing.She moved with her family to Statesboro in 1974 and quickly made it her home.As a busy civic volunteer, through the years she worked with Meals on Wheels and Worn Threads, and served the community through the Preceptor Laureate Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and the Sprig and Dig Garden Club, holding several leadership positions.She loved gardening, sewing, spoiling her grandchildren, her many friends and Georgia Southern football.She is survived by husband, Kenneth; her brother, Gary Scott (Chip Carlson) of Washington, D.C.; daughter, Kim Spencer (Sam); and their children, Patrick and Anna Brooke, of Savannah, Ga.; and daughter, Brooke Dougherty; and her daughter, Erin, of Marietta, Ga.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jonathan Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Memorial contributions may be made to Georgia Southern Botanical Gardens, 1505 Bland Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 19, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



