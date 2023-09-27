Obituary - Marguerite Coursey Thompson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Marguerite Coursey Thompson, age 95, passed away Monday, September 25th, 2023, after a short illness.

Marguerite was born April 6, 1928, in Screven County, Newington, Ga., the daughter of Walter L. Coursey Sr. and Pearla Lou Graham.

She is preceded by her husband, Andrew; a granddaughter, Delay Ann; and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Thompson.

She was the youngest of five brothers and one sister.

She graduated from Newington High in 1946 as the salutatorian. Her extracurricular activities included playing on the girls' basketball team as the captain and entertaining many groups with her piano skills.

She was very outgoing and a high achiever.

A week after graduation, she took a Greyhound bus to Atlanta to begin her training as a nurse at Georgia Baptist. She later transferred to St. Joseph’s in Savannah, where she graduated in June of 1949 as an RN.

Marguerite worked in hospital -- she especially liked the emergency room -- and ended her career at the Bulloch County Health Department.

Marguerite’s greatest achievement was the family she built with Andrew, whom she married over 70 years ago.

Her loves included five children, Andy (Janet) Thompson, Pat Thompson, Raymond Thompson, Mareta Thompson (Phil Dillon), Sharon Thompson (Kent Oliver); 10 grandchildren, Stephen Thompson, Michael (Tiffany) Thompson, Matthew (Ashley) Thompson, Joseph (Jessica) Thompson, Benjamin Thompson, Jessica (Thomas) Mclaughlin, Patrick (Valerie) Thomspon, Katie (Justin) Daughtry, Nicholas (Risa) Dillon and Conner (Rachel) Dillon; and 11 great-grandchildren. Her extended family included many nieces and nephews, which considered her the best cook out there, leading them to consult her for recipes or secret techniques.

Her passion and artistic expression was shown through her gardening.

She loved to travel, hitching a ride with sisters-in-law, nephews, children, nieces or just anyone going for an adventure.

Marguerite traveled the world to many distant locations, but she also loved the simpleness of casinos. Over her many years, she loved socializing through numerous bowling leagues and of course the weekly card games. Up until the day she departed this earth, she remained young at heart, was always curious, thoughtful, loving and kind, compassionate and generous.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, October 1st, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, October 2nd, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Statesboro with Father Jason Adams officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Michael Thompson, Matthew Thompson, Joseph Thompson, Benjamin Thompson, Connor Dillon and Patrick Thompson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Stephen Thompson and Nicholas Dillon.

The family would like to especially thank the nurses and caregivers at Ogeechee Area Hospice for the loving care given to Mrs. Marguerite during her brief stay.

In addition to flowers, please consider a charitable contribution to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Ogeechee Area Hospice or St. Matthews Catholic Church.

Statesboro Herald, September 28, 2023

