Obituary - Margaret Ann "Mickey" Cail

Margaret Ann "Mickey" Cail, age 77, of Statesboro, passed away on June 11, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones, after a brief illness.

She was born on November 26th, 1945, and grew up in Screven County.

After graduating from Screven County High School, she went on to become a cosmetologist. She was a hairdresser for over 30 years. She also worked for Timken & Torrington and would retire from there many years later.

She was a resident of Statesboro, Georgia, for the last 25 years and a member of the Merrywood Baptist Church.

Mickey was a devoted mother to two boys, Tony and Shane, though they often referred to her as "Momsie”.

She was very proud of them and made sure whoever she was talking to knew it as well.

She never met a stranger and could always light up a room with her smile.

She was often spotted around town shopping or dining at her favorite restaurant (LongHorn).

She loved a good outfit, a good time and was known to "cut a rug" when given the chance.

Though what she loved most of all was spending time with her friends, family and her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Lamah and Mary Elizabeth Willis Cail; her brother, Scigmund Clarence "Skeeter" Parker; and her youngest son, Shane Allen.

Mickey is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Cindy Allen; grandchildren, Brittany Allen, Shelley (Brandon) Eskew, Rachael (Daniel) Boddiford, Laney Waters; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Cale Hardy, Adrean Allen, Pheobe Allen, Cason Eskew, Colbie Eskew and True Boddiford.

Mickey was beautiful inside and out and faced any trial and tribulation that life gave with strength and grace, and could always find joy.

Her family grieves her loss, but takes comfort in knowing that she is finally home with her heavenly father and reunited with her youngest son, who she missed dearly.

She and her pound cakes will be deeply missed.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Harold Piet officiating. Interment will follow at Double Heads Baptist Church Cemetery in Screven County.

Pallbearers will be Brad Willis, Danny Willis, Randy Edenfield, Daniel Boddiford, Brandon Eskew and Justin Unkel.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to either the Susan G. Koman Brast Cancer Foundation at https://www.komen.org/; or to Relay for Life at https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=relay_donate_now&FR_ID=104122&fr_id=104122.

Statesboro Herald, June 14, 2023

