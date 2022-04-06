Obituary - Manuela Martinez Mendoza

Manuela Martinez Mendoza, 77, of Metter, passed away late Monday, April 4, 2022, at her residence under the care of hospice and surrounded by her loving family.Mrs. Mendoza was born on November 9, 1944, in Derby, Texas, and lived in Grandfield, Oklahoma, for several years before moving to Metter over 25 years ago.She married her husband, Marcelino Mendoza, on August 4, 1968.Mrs. Mendoza was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker and loved gardening. In later years, Mrs. Mendoza enjoyed traveling to casinos with her husband, Marcelino.She was preceded in death by a son, Troy Garza; her parents, Bernardo Martinez and Guadalupe Viesca Martinez; and four brothers, Ramon Martinez, Ismael Martinez, Fidel Martinez and Domingo Martinez.Surviving are her husband, Marcelino Mendoza of Metter; a daughter, Sara Mendoza (Randy) of Metter; three sons, Marcelino Mendoza Jr. (Pam) of Statesboro, Raymond Mendoza of Statesboro and Jason Mendoza (Michele) of Metter; her brothers, Jose Martinez, Alfredo Martinez and Benny Martinez; her sister, Irma Martinez Garcia; 12 grandchildren, Jim Espinoza, Logan Espinoza, Emily Espinoza, Bradley Mendoza, Lizzy Montoya, Ashley Friend, Rebecca Collins, Chad Mendoza, Christian Mendoza, Keni Mendoza, Dakota Berry and Wyatt Ivey; five great-grandchildren, London, Logan, Cruz, Milah and Baby Jay; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 o’clock on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.The funeral service will be held 11 o’clock in the morning on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jim Espinoza, Logan Espinoza, Bradley Mendoza, Chad Mendoza, Christian Mendoza and Dakota Berry.Interment will be in Lake Cemetery.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 7, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



