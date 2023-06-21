Obituary - Lorine Olliff Hendricks

Lorine Olliff Hendricks died peacefully at home on June 18, 2023.

Born January 10, 1926, in Metter, Georgia, Lorine was the daughter of the late Lois Turner and James Harrison Olliff.

She was a graduate of Portal High School and spent most of her life living on Hendricks Farm at Turner Crossing, which was designated a Georgia Centennial Farm in 2012.

After her husband was deployed to Vietnam in 1966, she began working with Georgia Farm Bureau, becoming the first female insurance agency manager with the company.

Upon retiring in 1989, Lorine pursued her passion for history and genealogy and published four books: "The History of Upper Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church," "The History of Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church," "James Harrison and Lois Turner Olliff and Their Families," and "Southern Cooking Plus One Cup History."

She was an active member of the Candler County Historical Society, the Bulloch County Historical Society and the Portal Heritage Society, and worked tirelessly to catalogue the cemeteries of Candler County.

In 2004, Lorine was recognized as Candler County Historian of the Year for making significant contributions to promote and preserve the history of Candler County.

For over 60 years, she was a dedicated member of Upper Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church and was instrumental in having the church and cemetery listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Lorine had the gift of hospitality and knew her way around the kitchen. She hosted many a family gathering in her home and cherished the moments with family and extended family enjoying meals and fellowship around her table.

In times of need, friends and neighbors were sure to find Miss Lorine showing up on their doorstep with meals and confections from her kitchen.

With all her gifts and accomplishments, she would say her greatest was being mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Lorine was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Willie Preston Hendricks; her son, Grant Preston Hendricks; and her grandson, Samuel Matthew Strickland.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kay Hendricks Meeks, and her husband, Waldo, of Statesboro, Ga.; and Willette Hendricks Strickland, and her husband, Sam, of Albany, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Hendricks of Metter, Ga.; five grandchildren, Jason Gibbs (Lisa) of Lexington, S.C.; Scott Gibbs of Rome, Ga.; Kate Evans (Hunter) of Hoover, Ala.; Alex Feisal (Luke) of Spartanburg, S.C.; and Jeremy Brannen (Kyleen) of Calhoun, Ga.; and eight great-grandchildren, Carlyn Gibbs, Grant Gibbs, Weston Gibbs, Henry Lauck, Mial Evans, Rhen Evans, Mabry Feisal and Kamryn Brannen.

Visitation will be at the home, 22639 Hendricks Road, Metter, GA, from 3-7 on Wednesday, June 21, with the funeral service at 11 on Thursday, June 22, at Upper Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 1804 Upper Lotts Creek Church Road, with Elder Craig Lanier officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers include Stanley Lucas, Robert Lucas, Martin Buck, Jason Gibbs, Jeremy Brannen and Kevin Hendrix.

Honorary pallbearers are Albert Lucas Jr., Joanne Lucas Lively, Betty Sue Lucas Weyandt, Faye Calvert and Sue Newton.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Candler County Historical Society, P.O. Box 325, Metter, GA 30439; or Upper Lotts Creek Church, c/o J. Motes, 34007 Dutch Ford Road, Metter, GA 30439.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 21, 2023

