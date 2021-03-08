Obituary - Lillian Marie Sweat

After a long and well-lived life, Lillian Marie Sweat passed away on March 1, 2021. Lillian was born to the late James Clarence Howell "J.C." and Margaret Kate Howell in Mobile, Alabama, on February 25, 1934.She was immersed in the Christian Community that would be her lifelong support from an early age and devoted her life to her Lord and Savior followed by her family and friends. She was a member of Goloid Baptist Church.Lillian married her best friend and lifelong companion, John Howard Sweat of Blackshear, Georgia, in May of 1954. Together they loved and raised their three wonderful children.A military wife, Lillian loved to explore the world with her husband and children. She also had many other interests and enjoyed things like reading her Bible, jigsaw puzzles, music, gardening and caring for her loved ones. Lillian kept the cookie jar full for her grandbabies.Kind and soft-spoken, she was patient and always saw the good in people and the beauty in life. She will be greatly missed.Lillian is preceded in death by her parents, her son, James Warren Sweat; and her brothers and sisters, Arnell Howell, Michael Howell, Donice Kitchens, Hazel Burnsed, Carolynn Steffey, Linda Clifton and Wanda Odum.She is survived by her husband of almost 67 years, John Sweat; her daughters, Linda Cheeseman (John) and Margaret Massey (Paul); five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.A celebration of life will be held Thursday, March 11th, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors, officiated by Elder Jake Futch.During this time, the family has realized how much their family and friends mean to them. They are forever grateful for the love and support they have been shown.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.“You not being here will always cause us pain, but you are forever in our hearts until we meet again.”Statesboro Herald, March 9, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



