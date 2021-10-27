Obituary - Leon Lasseter

CARTERSVILLE -- It is with great sorrow we announce the death of our beloved, Mr. Leon Lasseter. Leon passed away at the age of 67 on Oct. 9, 2021, from COVID-19, under the care of Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville, Ga.He was born April 17, 1954, to the late Nelia Mae Lasseter and Robert E. Lasseter.Leon was a native of Bulloch County and was a graduate of Statesboro High School in 1972.After graduation, he moved to Los Angeles, California.Leon loved the arts and theatre. He caught the acting bug in grammar school when he was cast as Robin Hood in a class play.His happiest years were spent studying acting at Estelle Harmon actors workshop in Los Angeles. Since then, he has appeared in a number of plays in roles such as Clarence, the angel in "It's a Wonderful Life", Ed in "All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten", Felix in "We're No Angels", Murray in "The Odd Couple", Mr. Massoula in "Father of the Bride", Ellwood Dowd in "Harvey", which he received a standing ovation, etc.Leon was employed in L.A. as an account manager in the banking industry.After his return to Atlanta, Ga., he was employed with Fidelity/Kemper Insurance for 18 years and just recently retired.He is preceded in death by his roommate of 42 years, Edward C. Martinez; a brother, Robert "Bobby" Lasseter; two sisters, Willie Mae Martin Imbody and Linda Ann Martin Cowart; and his parents, Nelia Mae and Robert Lasseter.He is survived by his sister, Rita Martin Sipe, Acworth, Ga.; a nephew, Robert Imbody, Indiana; three nieces, Tammy Cowart Smith, Statesboro, Ga.; Kathy Imbody (Jose), Texas; and Debbie Costello, Virginia.A private celebration of life in his honor was held at his home in Cartersville, Ga., on Sunday, October 24, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite charity in his memory.A graveside service will be held in Brooklet City Cemetery in Brooklet, GA at a later date.Southern Cremations & Funerals at Cheatham Hill, Marietta, Ga is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 28, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



