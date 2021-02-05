Obituary - Larry William Donaldson

Larry William Donaldson, age 71, passed away Tuesday, February 2nd, at home surrounded by his family and friends, under the care of Affinis Hospice.Mr. Donaldson was a native of Bryan County and had live in Louisville, Kentucky, many years before entering the military. He retired from the U.S. Air Force with 20 years of service as an aircraft fuel specialist.He was a Bronze Star recipient for service in Operation Desert Shield/Storm, having served two tours. He also served two tours in Germany and one in Okinawa, Japan.Larry was of the Baptist faith and was a loving uncle that enjoyed spending time with his nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.Mr. Donaldson is preceded in death by his father, Gordon Talmadge Donaldson; his mother, Corine E. Strickland; his stepdad, Tex Strickland; his aunt, Mabel Martin; and his uncle, Drayfus Martin.He is survived by his sister, Brenda Harville, and husband, Ernie, of Nevils, Georgia; his nieces and nephews, Shannon (Beth) Harville of Nevils, Matt (Angelique) Harville of Statesboro, Misty (Matt) Anderson of Statesboro, Lacey (Colt) Rushing of Statesboro, Amber Harville, and boyfriend, Ethan, of Nevils; 10 great-nieces and great-nephews, Trey, Kayla, Braydon, RaeAnn, Gracie, Avery, Wren, Banks, River and Amelia; an aunt, Mrs. Doris Still of Vidalia, Georgia; and his special friends, Purvis Byrd, Madeline Byrd, Lee Issac, Sharon Hill and Bill Campbell.A graveside service and burial will be held Monday, February 8th, 2021, at Ash Branch Church Cemetery with Elder Mike Newman officiating.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 4, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



