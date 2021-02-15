Obituary - Kitty Burke Williams

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Kitty Burke Williams, age 73, passed away with family at her side on Monday, February 15, 2021, following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Kitty was born in Millen, Ga., on January 14, 1948, to the late Mr. Charles Burke and the late Mrs. Hazel Cloy Burke.

She graduated from Millen High School in 1966. She then moved to Statesboro to attend Georgia Southern College to obtain a BBA and masters in Accounting.

She received her certified public accountant license and briefly worked for a local CPA firm. But then she went on to find her calling of teaching accounting at Georgia Southern for 26 years.

Kitty took medical disability retirement due to her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, which she had for the past 20 years.

She truly loved helping her students understand accounting. She was tough on the students because she knew it was in their best interests.

After retiring from Georgia Southern, she and her husband, Jimmy, moved to Tybee Island, where she enjoyed cooking, boating, fishing, gardening, reading and walking her dog, Tuff.

Kitty loved to travel and she and Jimmy went all over the world. She would always find special gifts to bring back for the grandchildren and her biggest joy in life was spoiling all of her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, James W. Williams Jr.; daughter; Jodi DiNello (Bob); two stepdaughters, Wendye Williams Carroll and Stacye Williams Fickle (Craig); two granddaughters, Samantha DiNello Kelly (Chris) and Hope Carroll; four grandsons, Dylan DiNello, Peytne Douglas, Luke Johnson, Jake Johnson.

She will be missed greatly by her friends and family.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by a service in the chapel at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Stephanie Smith officiating, with interment immediately following at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of the following: The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 455 Abernathy Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30328; The Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (PANCAN) online at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/cancer-patients-alliance; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, February 16, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.





