Obituary - June DiPolito

June Allison DiPolito, age 78, a devoted wife, mother, advocate and cherished member of the Statesboro, Georgia, community, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2025, at 4:44 a.m., surrounded by the love she so freely gave to others.

Her life was one of extraordinary purpose, compassion and grace, a legacy that will endure in the hearts of all who knew her.

Born on June 3, 1947, in Mobile, Alabama, June was the daughter of Charles Leon Allison and Julia Demarious Allison and was one of 12 siblings.

She was raised in Hilliard, Florida, where she distinguished herself early as a leader and scholar. A 1965 graduate of Hilliard High School, she was named class president, salutatorian, Miss Hilliard Red Flash and cheerleading captain.

She continued her education at Georgia Southern University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in education and double masters in education and psychometry.

In her first few days attending Georgia Southern, she met the love of her life and husband of 59 years, Sam DiPolito. Their marriage was a lifelong partnership marked by joy, strength and deep devotion, an enduring example of love in its truest form. Sam stood faithfully by her side and the love between them was unwavering.

June’s greatest joy came from being a mother to her two daughters, Gina and Samantha. She loved them fiercely and unconditionally, nurturing them with warmth, wisdom and boundless pride. She loved them beyond measure and never missed an opportunity to support, protect and celebrate them. Her love for them was the guiding force of her life, and she extended that same maternal care to their friends, who were treated as family.

Professionally, June dedicated her life to serving others, especially those navigating the challenges of mental health, developmental disabilities and substance use disorders.

In 1972, June founded High Hope, a school for individuals with special needs. High Hope grew into a multi-faceted organization, now known as Pineland Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, which serves individuals and their families throughout eight counties in Georgia.

As CEO of Pineland since 1999, June was a tireless advocate and visionary leader. Her dedication to advancing behavioral health care across Georgia earned her the admiration of colleagues and the gratitude of countless individuals and families. Known for her dedication, strength, humility and fierce advocacy, June worked tirelessly to promote evidence-based practices and person-centered services throughout the state. She was the epitome of a servant leader of the highest calling.

June was an active member of numerous regional and state committees, always giving of herself unselfishly. Her voice was a consistent and compassionate force in the push for quality care.

Above all, June embodied love in action. She saw people – truly saw them – and lifted them up with kindness, loyalty and an unshakable sense of justice. Whether you knew her for decades or only a day, she made you feel like family. She reminded us, through how she lived, that kindness matters, that love should be shared freely and that joy can be found in the everyday.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Sam DiPolito; her loving daughters, Gina and Samantha; seven cherished siblings, many nieces, nephews and extended family as well as her Pineland family who were all forever changed by her presence.

To know June DiPolito was to be loved by her. She made this world gentler, brighter and more generous simply by being in it. Though she is no longer with us, her spirit lives on in every life she touched, every story told in her memory and every act of kindness done in her name.

She will be missed beyond words and loved forever.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Crossroads Community Church, 23923 U.S. 80, Statesboro, GA 30461 from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

A celebration of life will begin at noon.

The service will be livestreamed from Crossroads Community Church at wearecrossroads.org.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pineland for the upcoming dedication ceremony of the High Hope building in June’s honor at P.O. Box 745, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Crossroads Community Church in Statesboro, GA.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 12, 2025

