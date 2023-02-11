Obituary - Judy A. Strickland

Judy A. Strickland, age 82, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at her residence.She grew up in Portage, Pa., the only child of Benjamin and Eva Auld.Judy graduated from The University of West Virginia with a degree in psychology. While there, she met the love of her life, David Strickland. They married in 1962 and soon after David joined the Army, and their adventures began.They welcomed their favorite oldest daughter, Cindy, in 1963 and their favorite youngest daughter, Ginger, in 1967.David’s career in the Army allowed them to travel all over the world. Judy, being the perfect military wife, was always up for an adventure and took full advantage of exploring and sightseeing wherever they were stationed.Judy’s love for Jesus was instilled in her children from a very young age. She loved with the selfless love of God and she demonstrated that love to all she met.She spent many years playing the piano for her church and various children’s choirs sharing her love of music with them.To know Judy was to know she cherished her family and making memories with them. Her children and grandchildren adored her. The way she handled adversity made her an inspiration to all.Her coffee ladies, or as she liked to call them, her tribe, were an invaluable source of joy, friendship and support to her. She would tell you that every lady needs a tribe and she loved hers.Some of her favorite hobbies and people to spend time with were her Bible Study ladies, The Garden Club, supporting her countless World Vision Children, knitting hats and scarves for Operation Christmas Child and baking her famous banana bread for the church.She also supported animal rescues and she and David adopted several dogs to include her precious Petey and Daisy.Judy is survived by her husband of 60 years, David Strickland; her daughters, Cindy Strickland Hart (Wayne) and Virginia "Ginger) Strickland Sheley (Chan); her granddaughters, Ashley Hart, Abigail Hart, Sydney Sheley and Macy Sheley; her grandson, Jacob Sheley.Life will be a little less bright without our Judy, Mom, Mama Judy, but we know she is in the arms of Jesus and running through the fields of daisies healthy and whole.Visitation will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 2 p.m.–3 p.m. at Statesboro First United Methodist Church.A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Statesboro First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Scott Hagan officiating.Statesboro Herald, February 11, 2023

