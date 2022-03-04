Obituary - Joseph Francis Kedrowski Jr.

Joseph Francis Kedrowski Jr., age 92, died Monday, February 28, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.He was born June 16, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to Elizabeth Enick and Joseph F. Kedrowski Sr.He enlisted in the Navy in 1946, serving on numerous aircraft carriers as an aviation structural mechanic before retiring as a senior chief petty officer in 1967.Joseph worked with Bendix Corporation at Kennedy Space Center from 1967-1977, where he assisted with the launch support program for the Apollo program, “Moon Shot.”In 1977, he transferred to California with the Bendix Corporation and retired in 1984 and then he returned to Titusville, Florida.In April 2007, he moved to Statesboro to be near his niece, Carolyn Covington, and her family.Joseph is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 46 years, Mary Ann Kedrowski.He is survived by his daughter, Denise Shirey; his granddaughter, Jessica, and her husband, Dustin Daniels; great-granddaughters, Braelyn Daniels and Amelia Daniels; several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held in the chapel of the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia, on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 1 p.m.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 5, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



