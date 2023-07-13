Obituary - Josell Moore, Jr.

Mr. Josell Moore, Jr., age 64, of Rocky Ford, GA., passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at his residence.

He was a Burke County native, having resided in Bulloch County for many years. He attended the Bulloch County Public School System at Statesboro High School.

Josell, Jr. was employed with Vandy’s Restaurant of Statesboro, GA for many years.

He is survived by his mother, Fannie E. Moore, Ludowici, GA; children, Alisa Cross, Baltimore, MD, Christy Moore, Statesboro, GA, Kewonica (Roheem) Moore-Donaldson, Columbia, SC, Josell Moore, III, Statesboro, GA, Herve (JoAnn) Gibbons, Columbia, SC, De’Andrea Gibbons, Sylvania, GA, and Myeshia Gibbons, Columbia, SC; sisters, Frankie (Anthony) Henry, Grovetown, GA, Ruby (Shadeed) Khalifa, Beech Island, SC, and Inez Holmes, Ludowici, GA; brother, Charles (Brenda) Moore, Statesboro, GA and Edgar Moore, Statesboro, GA; special friend; Latrell Gibbons, Sylvania, GA. A host of other relatives and friends.

Walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 3-6 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.

Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Interment will be at the Eastside Cemetery, 1502 Northside Dr., Statesboro, GA 30458

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.

Celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458





Statesboro Herald, July 13, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.