Obituary - Jon Richard Murphy

Jon Richard Murphy, 80, of Macon, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 24th, 2021.A memorial service will be held Friday, January 29th, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Northway Church, where Jon was a member.Visitation with his family will immediately follow the service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Northway Church.Born May 22nd, 1940, in Pendergrass, Georgia, and raised in Macon, Jon graduated from Lanier High School and began working with his father in their family-owned and operated business, Murphy Electric Company.He married Phyllis Ward February 17th, 1963, and they were together for 46 years until Phyllis’ death in 2009.Jon founded Jon Murphy Electric Company in 1979, where he continued working until 2016.Jon was a dedicated family man who absolutely loved his wife, children and their families.At an early age, Jon developed a passion for quail hunting that continued throughout the rest of his life. He loved his bird dogs and enjoyed fishing, skeet shooting, sporting clays and spending time with his family.Jon was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; his parents and his brother, Groze "Chipper" Murphy Jr.He is survived by his three children, Todd Murphy of Lizella, Tara Murphy Reeves (Michael) of Woodstock and Trey Murphy (Dana) of Statesboro; and six grandchildren, London and Murphy Reeves, Raines and Rynn Murphy, and Case and Cole Murphy. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Harvey Jack Murphy of Savannah; his sister, Jo Andrea Murphy of Macon; and many nieces, nephews and sister-in-law.Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.Hart’s at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 26, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



