Obituary - Jon "Paul" Jones

Jon "Paul" Jones, 53, of Statesboro, passed away Saturday, February 27th, 2021, from COVID-19 pneumonia.After God, Paul's family was his first priority. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Lisa, for 30 years. Their children, Austin and Kayla, were the lights of his life.Paul spent time with his family, making memories as they traveled and enjoyed as much free time as possible together.Paul's career as a process engineer brought him to Viracon Statesboro in October 2000, where he was employed for more than 20 years. He was dependable, conscientious and a valued member of the Viracon family.He is survived by his wife, Lisa Jensen Jones; their children, Jonathan Austin and Kayla Elisabeth Jones; his parents, William and Gail Jones; his brother, Forrest, and sister-in-law, Allyson Jones.A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors.Statesboro Herald, March 17, 2021




