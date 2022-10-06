Obituary - Joannie Lehmkuhl Sparks

Joannie was born in Wurzburg, Germany, and was the daughter of Warren and Betty Lehmkuhl.She was a graduate of Georgia Southern College, now Georgia Southern University, where she received her degree in criminal justice.Joannie worked in the Georgia Southern University Book Store as a director as well as in the food service department.She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed reading, especially Stephen King and Dean Koontz books.Joannie loved working in her rose garden and she enjoyed crocheting.In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Ronny Sparks; and a granddaughter, Ciara Michelle Davis.Surviving are her daughters, Serina Collins (Troy) of Metter and Lynn Futch (Gregg) of Pembroke; her sons, Wayne Cribbs (Jennifer) of Lugoff, S.C.; and Johnny Sparks (Brandi) of Bloomingdale; 13 grandchildren, including Dakota Dickey (Brooke), Daisy Carter (Seth), who was like a daughter to her; Madison Cribbs and Jordan Cribbs; several great-grandchildren, her sisters, Shirley Weaver (Jim), Donna Watkins (Danny) and Linda Lehmkuhl; her brothers, Rodger Lehmkuhl, Timothy Lehmkuhl (Connie), Jimmy Lehmkuhl and Robert “Bobby” Lehmkuhl; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 o’clock in the morning on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, with the funeral being held at 11 o’clock. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 8, 2022

