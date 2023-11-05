Obituary - Joan Trapnell Smith Brannen

Joan Trapnell Smith Brannen left for her heavenly home on November 4, 2023 at the home of her daughter in Columbus, Georgia under the care of hospice and surrounded by her family.

She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on August 17, 1929, to Rex and Daisy Davis Trapnell. The family moved to Portal in 1936, where she often stated she had a wonderful childhood. Portal became her home for almost her entire life.

Joan graduated from Portal High School and briefly attended GSCW in Milledgeville. Her career was mainly in banking in Sylvania, Kingsland, St. Mary’s and finally retiring from First Bulloch Bank and Trust, Portal.

In 1952, she married Alf Smith until his death in 1998. They had one daughter and many grandchildren great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. In 2002 she married Rex Brannen until his death five years later.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Portal serving as clerk, teacher, treasurer, and as song leader for 39 years. Joan was loved by many and was a true Southern lady in every way. She loved the LORD and her family, helping them in any way she could until she died. She lovingly cared for many family members and friends during her lifetime.

She was a true caregiver in every sense of the word. One of her favorite pastimes in her later years was doing handwork and bird watching on her patio. She combined the love of these two things by designing, drawing and embroidering bird pillows that she in turn gave to the people she loved. Over the years, she made and gave away over 50 pillows.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands and siblings, Ouida Hodnett, Lamar Trapnell and Gene Trapnell. She is survived by her daughter Melanie Hutchens and husband Lee, of whom she felt like was her son; granddaughter Michelle Brack Cannon of Portal, grandson Brad Hutchens of Columbus, great-grandsons Blake (Cara) of Columbus, and Dawson, Dylan and Trace of Portal and special friend, Pete Swisher. In addition, she had four great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by step-daughters Caroline Brooks and Jane Kennedy of Bulloch County.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly and a host of friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Brannen will be Friday, November 10 from 5-7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. A graveside service and burial will be Saturday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at Upper Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Portal, GA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to First Baptist Church of Portal (P.O. Box 149, Portal, 30450) or Columbus Hospice (7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA, 31909).

Statesboro Herald, November 5, 2023

