Obituary - Jewell Florene Hendrix

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Jewell Florene Hendrix, age 86, passed away Tuesday morning at Oaks at Savannah with her family by her side.

She was born in Guyton, Georgia, and lived in Statesboro for over 60 years.

Mrs. Hendrix retired from Georgia Southern University after 25 years of service.

She was a member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, where she was active in the Faith Fellowship Sunday School Class.

Mrs. Hendrix enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her friends and family and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Emerson Hendrix.

Survivors include her daughter, Jewel Hendrix; and her son, Emerson Hendrix, both of Savannah; her sister, Edna Murdaugh of Aiken, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

The funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Elder Randy Waters officiating. Burial will follow in Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Lee Whitehurst, Mike Gay, Ken Starling and Chris Hendrix.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Faith Fellowship Sunday School Class.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 17, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



