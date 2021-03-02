Obituary - Jerry Hunter

On Saturday, February 21, 2021, Jerry Hunter passed away at age 51 related to a motor vehicle accident with his significant other, Christa Cleland, by his side.Jerry was born August 20, 1969, to Orville "Eddie" Hunter and Viola Spalding of Corydon, Ind. He was a graduate of Corydon High School and Indiana University Southeast with a Bachelor of Education, and moved to Georgia in 2012.Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Orville.He is survived by his three children, Jon-Robert, Isabella and Gabrielle, all of Statesboro, Ga.; his mother, Viola; and three siblings, Chris, LeaAnn and Samantha of Corydon, Ind.Jerry was an avid lover of Michigan football, KISS, Dungeons & Dragons roll playing, cooking and reading.The service will be held Tuesday, March 2, 2021, graveside in the Screven Memorial Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Pastor Cynthia Jones officiating.Flowers may be sent to Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Sylvania or donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 2, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



