Obituary - Jerome Braxton Rogers, Jr.

Jerome Braxton Rogers, Jr., 77, of Statesboro, GA, passed away at Ogeechee Area Hospice on April 11, 2025, following an extended battle with cancer.

Jerome was born on New Year’s Eve of 1947 in Savannah, Georgia, to Jerome Braxton Rogers, Sr., and Dorothy Ann Jordan Rogers. His father was especially grateful for the last-minute tax deduction. His beloved grandmother, Seletia Ann Jordan – affectionately known as NaNa – was his champion, often coaxing him out of hiding in the family’s dog house when he tried to avoid punishment or homework.

After returning from World War II, Jerome’s father went straight to a New York Yankees game, cementing his son’s lifelong fandom – an oddity in Savannah. Jerome held dear the memories of a Lowcountry childhood filled with crabbing, watching Mickey Mantle play at Grayson Stadium, and pulling friendly pranks with friends throughout Thunderbolt. At a young age, he joined his father in the family forestry business, spending weekends at logging camps throughout the Southeast and learning to navigate the woods by the stars.

Due to his father’s career, the family relocated to Bluefield, Virginia, where Jerome graduated from Bluefield High School. There, he met his lifelong friend, Glenn Lewis, and perfected his golf game.

He later attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Jerome graduated in 1969 from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, proudly cheering on his Hokies for the rest of his life.

Jerome began his professional career as a teacher and football coach, but soon transitioned into the forest products industry, working within the chip-n-saw (CNS) division of companies such as Union Camp, Continental Can, Georgia-Pacific, and Interstate Paper.

He spent the majority of his career as a plant manager across the Southeastern United States. Career highlights included implementing a site-wide literacy and GED program for employees, achieving OSHA VPP STAR status, and maintaining a zero-fatality record. He also served on numerous boards and was active in community and forestry organizations throughout his career.

Jerome was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Statesboro and the Serson Sunday School class. Jerome attempted retirement several times before officially retiring in 2012.

Jerome enjoyed golf, grilling, forestry, the ocean, the stock market, the Weather Channel, pine trees, a good steak and watching the bullbats fly at sunset – not necessarily in that order. He loved his dogs over the years, from Tarenton and Neil to Toby, as well as his granddogs, Maggie and Scout.

He was especially proud to be a grandfather – affectionately known as JB – to Mary Amelia, whom he made it his mission to spoil. He delighted in sending friends and family countless photos of his “Millie.”

Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Dorothy Rogers, formerly of Claxton, GA; his in-laws, William Dempsey “Bill” Tucker and Mary Lee Jones Tucker, formerly of Statesboro, GA; and his brother-in-law, Wallace “Wally” Muehl.

He is survived by his wife of over forty years, Rebecca “Becky” Tucker Rogers; his daughter, Mary Ann Rogers Lamberth; son-in-law, Ernest “Trey” Lamberth III; granddaughter, Mary Amelia Lamberth; and granddog, Scout. He is also survived by his siblings, Harry Rogers (Sandy), Ann Rogers Muehl, and Bill Rogers (Elizabeth); sister-in-law, Beth Tucker Akins (Bill); and several beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family would like the thank Ogeechee Area Hospice, Dr. John Hollis, and Jerome’s beloved caretakers, Eva Stephens and Lynn Walden.

To celebrate his life, the family will receive friends at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro on Monday, April 14, 2025, from 5-7 pm.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 15, at 11 a.m. in the Joiner-Anderson Chapel followed by a graveside burial service at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Savannah.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Pallbearers will include Glenn Lewis, Victor Garrett, Fred Pennington, Tom Forman, Joe Cheney, Jim McMillan, Dr. Jason Hollis, James Clifton and Tom Armstrong. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Serson Sunday School class of First Baptist Church of Statesboro.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com .

Joiner-Anderson Funeral & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 12, 2025