Obituary - Jeri B. Palmer

Jeri B. Palmer passed away suddenly on Monday, May 18, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.Jeri was a loving wife and best friend of Cedric "Bud" Palmer for more than 58 years. And while she will be sorely missed by Mr. Bud, she is now in her new home with her parents and her daughter, Vicki.Born in Savannah, Georgia, to Frank and Ruth Bevill Brewton, Mrs. Palmer lived a full life. She worked in the banking industry for over 30 years, with most of that time employed by Farmers and Merchants Bank.Before being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, Jeri had sung in the choir and been the church secretary for several years at Brooklet United Methodist Church.But her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Some of her grandchildren's fondest memories are Nanny's 14-layer chocolate cake she would make them for special occasions and the family vacations they took with Papa Bud and Nanny.Jeri loved to travel and one of her favorite trips was a trip she and Mr. Bud made out West. She also enjoyed researching genealogy and she was never far from her Bible, reading and studying God's Word.Jeri is predeceased by her parents and stepfather, Justin "Larry" Lawson; her brother, Jimmy Brewton; and her daughter, Vicki Lucas.Her life will be forever cherished by her husband, Cedric Palmer of Statesboro; her son and daughter-in law, Keith and Paula Palmer of Statesboro; her son-in-law, Dennis Lucas (Cathy) of Statesboro; her brother and sister-in-law, Joe Lowery (Tracey) of Nevils; and those special grandchildren, Justin, Anna Kate and Abby Lucas and Jake Palmer, all of Statesboro.The graveside service will be held in Bulloch Memorial Gardens Thursday, May 21, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Tab Smith officiating.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 21, 2020




