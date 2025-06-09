Obituary - Jennie Lou Crosby Sheffield

METTER, Ga. -- Jennie Lou Crosby Sheffield of Metter passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, June 8, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

Born in Statesboro, Jennie lived in the area for many years before moving to Metter over seven years ago. She was a devoted homemaker throughout her life and had also worked at Brannen Tobacco Warehouses in Statesboro for a time.

Jennie was a faithful member of Living Waters Church of God in Metter, a congregation she dearly loved. She found great joy in attending church, studying her Bible and listening to gospel music.

In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her son, Harold L. Sheffield.

Jennie is survived by her sons, Thomas Dewayne Sheffield (Jennifer) of Bulloch County and Jeffrey David Sheffield (Rachel) of Statesboro; her daughter-in-law, Tina L. Moore of Metter; her brother, Bobbie Collins; her sister, Geraldine Collins; and her sister-in-law, Dorrea Collins.

She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Kimberly Skinner (Eric), Jace Moore (Chris), Trisha Milton (Chris), Amy Howell (Tim), D.J. Sheffield (Rebecca), Joshua (Nichole), Nicholas Sheffield (Ashley), Christy Powell (Hannah), Noah Sheffield, Lilly Sheffield, Samantha Scarboro, Ryleigh Sheffield, Clayton Sheffield and Walker Sheffield; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, in Metter.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be private.

Living Waters Church of God will host a reception for the family immediately following the service.

Guestbook available at: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 10, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







