Obituary - James Edwin Vickery

First Sgt. Maj. James Edwin Vickery, 73, of Statesboro, Georgia, peacefully passed away on April 17, 2022, at his home.James was born April 18, 1948, in Statesboro, Georgia.He honorably served 25 years in the United States Army as an airborne ranger, serving two years in Vietnam.He was later employed as a corrections officer at the Bulloch County Correctional Institute. James later became an ordained Pentecostal preacher.He was a devoted husband and loving father.James was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Vickery; and mother, Ruby Hood Woodcock.Surviving are his wife, Frankie Jean Vickery; daughters, Wanda (Donnie) Black, Virginia “Ginger” (Mike) Bevirt; son, Jamie Vickery; sisters, Betty Stewart, Bonnie Becton; brothers, Jimmy Vickery and Wade Sampson; grandchildren, Donnie Black Jr., Chris Black, Nathaniel Black, Jessica Franklin, Amber Koester, Ryan Koester, Cayson Bevirt; and 15 great-grandchildren, all who he doted on and loved dearly.No services are scheduled at this time per James’ wishes.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 21, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



