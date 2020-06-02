Obituary - Jacqueline J. Krizmanich

Jacqueline J. Krizmanich, beloved mother and grandmother, died on May 29, 2020.She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Elizabeth Jones; her husband, Mark T. Krizmanich; her son, John T. Krizmanich; and her sister, Rutanne Mellilo.She was born in Kittanning, Pa., on March 27, 1927, the first of two daughters.Growing up without a mom at a young age and living through the Depression Era affected and shaped her whole life, but she had a strong will to live, a life well-lived to the age of 93.She was married to Mark for 53 years and they had four children to whom she was deeply devoted.She is survived by her son, Jim Krizmanich; and two daughters, Liz Gouge (Mike Gouge, husband) and Barbara Brown (Young Brown, husband). Mimi, as her five grandchildren called her, was so proud of and loved her two grandsons (Alexander Brown and Michael Gouge); and three granddaughters, Anna Holliday (Brandon, husband; and Quinn, great-granddaughter); Kelsey Swan (Robbie, husband) and Sarah Brown. She is survived as well by numerous nieces and nephews.Mimi immensely enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, watching them grow up to be fine adults. Mom loved having her family over for Sunday dinners. She made a mean lasagna and spaghetti and meatballs.She was a woman ahead of her time as she graduated from Katherine Gibbs Business in Pittsburgh, Pa., in the 1940s. She enjoyed her work life and retired from National Families in Action, a non-profit organization, at the young age of 80.A woman with a sense of style, she was always shopping to look her best and rarely went out without wearing lipstick.She lived her last 2 ½ years at Delmar Gardens of Gwinnett, the staff taking special care of Mom, bestowing her the title Queen of Delmar. They loved her for her spunky, feisty personality and quick wit.Our family is very thankful and appreciative for their loving care of our Mom.In light of the current restrictions, a small family memorial mass will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Marguerite D’Youville Catholic Church, 85 Gloster Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30044, with burial in Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, GA.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at lls.org.Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.Statesboro Herald, June 3, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



