Obituary - Hugh Williamson

Hugh Williamson, 92, of Cobbtown, Georgia, passed peacefully at his home on October 3, 2021, with his loving wife by his side.Hugh was born in Bath, South Carolina, on December 27, 1928.He was the son of Claude and Nella Williamson and was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Claudine Sikes and Ethelyne Hardee.Hugh was the owner and operator of Hugh’s Service Station for over 35 years.He was an original member of the “Cobbtown Sports," a highly-regarded amateur baseball team in Southeast Georgia coached by Cobbtown Hensley.He was a simple godly man that very much loved his church and family. He served as deacon at his home church, Connors Baptist Church, for several years. He was currently a member of Cobbtown First Baptist Church.He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Brown Williamson; a son, Hughes Williamson, and his wife, Anne, of Statesboro; a daughter, Val Bowers, and her husband, Bill, of Savannah; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to caregiver and relative, Margaret Anne McCullough.The funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Cobbtown First Baptist Church with the Rev. Carl Ledbetter and the Rev. Paul Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Sunlight Cemetery.The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until just prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, please contribute to St. Jude's Hospital at stjudes.org.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 5, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



