Obituary - Harold Mayo “Hal” Meadows

CUTHBERT, Ga. -- Hal was born in Ohoopee, Toombs County, Georgia, on September 29, 1929.

He was the son of Mark Wood and Ora Mayo Meadows and the grandson of Wiley and Mary Mayo and Mark Warren and Beulah Meadows.

He graduated from Register, Georgia, High School and attended the University of Georgia and the University of Maryland.

He retired from the United States Air Force as an air traffic controller and retired again as the manager of the FAA Air Traffic Control facility at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in Albany, Georgia.

This is where he met the love of his life, Cheryl Grubbs, and they were married in 1978.

Later, they moved from Albany to Cheryl’s family’s farm, where they worked in the family’s farming operations.

After the death of Cheryl’s parents, James and Lorena Grubbs, they purchased the family home where Cheryl grew up and where they now live.

Hal had been active in veteran’s affairs and served as commander of VFW posts in Havelock and Wilson, North Carolina.

While in Albany, he served as commander of the Flint River Power Squadron, held various offices with the Southwest Georgia Genealogical Society, served as president of the Abraham Baldwin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and was a member of the Joel Early Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Hal was also a member of the Calhoun Rifle Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, served as Masonic Worshipful Master of Monument Lodge #741 and was a Mason for 69 years. He was a member of Albany Shriners Temple and Scottish Rite Temple. He served on Randolph County Board of Equalization and served as Randolph County representative of the 2016 Trump Presidential Campaign.

Hal was preceded in death by his son, Samuel Wiley Meadows; his parents, his three sisters, Helen (Enoch) Cowart, Mary (J. B.) Johnson and Melba Meadows; two brothers, Jack Meadows and Gene (Lois-first, Jerry-second) Meadows.

Hal is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his daughters, Rita Ann (Lupe) Villereal, Sonia Dean (Mike) Greene and Betty Jean “Susy” Flaherty; sister-in-law, Beulah Meadows; sister-in-law, Sandy (Jim) Gosney; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Hal and Cheryl took a cruise on their honeymoon and during their 44 years of marriage, have cruised on a regular basis. One of their trips was around the world. They also took two extended land (bus) tours of Europe. Hal’s favorite cruise was aboard a working ship to Norway, and they had scheduled a repeat trip November 2021, but had to cancel due to Hal’s illness.

In 2021, Hal and Cheryl endowed the Meadows-Grubbs Scholarship at Andrew College in Cuthbert, which is to be presented to a student studying in the field of agribusiness, forestry or sustainable agriculture. First preference is given to students from Clay, Randolph, Stewart or Quitman counties.

During his military service, Hal served tours in all of the NATO countries.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, in the New Bethel Baptist Church with the Rev. James Bland, Judy Bland, Matt Meadows and the Rev. David Crowdis officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, with military honors.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Bethel Baptist Church, 942 Eleven Bridges Road, Cuthbert, GA 39840; or Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707, are encouraged.

Statesboro Herald, July 27, 2023

