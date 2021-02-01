Obituary - George A. Vranches

George A. Vranches, 75, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away January 25, 2021.Though COVID did its best to take his body, it never took his spirit and we are all better for having known him.He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, where he graduated from Ursuline High School and was awarded a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.He worked in the steel mills of Youngstown earlier in his career and after moving to Statesboro, Ga., owned his own trucking company and was an entrepreneur in the real estate industry.A staunch supporter of Georgia Southern football -- "Go Eagles!" -- George loved classical music, attending rock concerts, a good book, restoring older vehicles, cooking his own culinary creations and attending local events in and around Statesboro. Let’s also not forget his love for bread.He had the opportunity to learn to fly, obtaining a pilot’s license and traveled to foreign countries, including India and Columbia, South America.Anyone who knew George was aware of his zeal for yoga, swimming, golf, meditation and running. He had participated and won many medals in a multitude of marathons.Most memorable was George’s affiliation with Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and the Statesboro community. We are proud of his 44 years of sobriety. He is well-respected by many within AA for his devotion as a sponsor to lead those in need to follow AA principles and grow spiritually.An avid member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesboro, George served on many committees and will fondly be remembered for his contribution to both God and the community.George was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and John Vranches.He leaves behind his son, Jim, who meant the world to him; his girlfriend, Susan, who he loved unconditionally; brothers, John, Gregory, Michael; and sisters, Betty and Mary Jane. He loved and was loved by adoring cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous extended family and friends.A celebration of life will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesboro, GA, on a date to be determined. A celebration of life will also be held in Youngstown, Ohio, on a date and at a place to be determined.Special thanks and recognition to the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at both Medical University of South Carolina and Effingham Hospital for their compassionate care.Statesboro Herald, February 2, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



