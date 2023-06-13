Obituary - George Russell Gibson

George Russell Gibson, 78, of Folkston, Ga., passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Satilla Hospice House in Waycross, Ga.

He was born July 4, 1944, in Folkston, Ga., to the late Glenn Charles and Julia Dixon Gibson. He was the second of six children and lived at the Gibson family homestead his entire life.

He graduated from Charlton County High School Class of 1962 and attended ABAC in Tifton and then the University of Georgia, where he earned his BSA degree.

He worked at Union Camp Corporation in inventory management and later with his brother-in-law,-Gary Gowen, at Gowen Kennels & Fox Pens.

The great passions of George’s life were his large family connections, his church and his prized chickens. He loved chickens as a small child and later turned this passion into a business of selling eggs. He furnished eggs to the Inn of Folkston since its inception.

He was a member of the local Saddle Club and owned a prize-winning horse, Sunny.

During the 1980s, he also sponsored a softball team, George’s Chicks, who captured regional championships.

He faithfully served his church, most recently as secretary and treasurer of Masters Men.

He is survived by his sisters, Glenda Gibson Gowen (Gary) of Folkston, Ga.; Annette Gibson Crofts (John) of Summerville, S.C.; and Sarah Gibson Tillman (Tommy) of Folkston, Ga.; as well as his brothers, Walter Gibson (Dale) of Statesboro, Ga.; and Harry Gibson of Roswell, Ga. He is also survived by his nine nieces and nephews, including David Gowen (Ali) of Cumming, Ga.; Susan Gowen McKnight (Paul) of Duluth, Ga.; Alison Gibson Jacowitz (Brian) of Cumming, Ga.; Stephen Gowen (Jamie) of Duluth, Ga.; Kristopher Tillman of Folkston, Ga.; Mitchell Crofts (Athena) of Charleston, S.C.; Chandler Crofts (Amy) of Fort Mill, S.C.; Charles Gibson (Katie) of Marietta, Ga.; and Gina Gibson Richardson (Jeff) of Statesboro, Ga. He is additionally survived by 18 great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as many cousins and extended family members.

The funeral service will be at Philadelphia Freewill Baptist Church in Folkston, Ga., at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, with the Rev. Billy Champion officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Interment at Sardis Cemetery will follow the service.

Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of George to Philadelphia Freewill Baptist Church, The Sardis Cemetery Trust or The Satilla Hospice House at 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, GA 31501.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com.

Arrangements under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, 526 Oakwood Street, Folkston, Georgia 31537; (912) 496-7388.

This obituary is made as a courtesy of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro.





Statesboro Herald, June 14, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



