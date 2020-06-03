Obituary - Frances Lucille Washington

BROOKLET -- Frances Lucille Holloway Washington began her eternal journey Wednesday, May 27, 2020, unexpectedly. She was born April 28, 1943, in Portal, Georgia, to the late Jessie and Wilma Holloway.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Washington Jr.; and siblings, Eulee Holloway Womack and Willie C. Holloway.She leaves to cherish her memory three devoted children: Denene F. Washington-Favors, C. Donnell Washington (Milagros) Washington and Jermaine D. Washington; stepson, Clifford Washington III; two adopted children, A. Lisa Winfrey-Washington and Eric (Theresa) Stephens; eight grandchildren, LaToya (Jermal) Washington-Chambers, Jonathan Washington, Jaren (fiancee, Teonna) Washington, Jaren Stephens, Malkolm Stephens, Xavier Stephens; and grandchildren reared in the home, Saa'e Zion Favors and Ayah Nia Simone Favors; three great-grandchildren, sisters, Lillie (Ozell) Lawrence, Yvonne (Jerry) Ellison, Charlene Harrison and Peggy R. Williams; brother, Jesse (Sarah) Holloway; sister-in-law, Rebecca Heyward; brother-in-law, Willie (Pat) Washington; nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, Betty Outlaw and Tracy Singleton; and a host of other friends.The graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Portal.The viewing will be held 2-7 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 5th, at Hill's Mortuary, Statesboro.Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home, Athens, Georgia.www.WinfreyMutualFuneralHome.com.Statesboro Herald, June 4, 2020

