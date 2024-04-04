Obituary - Evelyn Knight McKay Powell

STILSON, Ga. -- Evelyn Knight McKay Powell of Stilson, Ga., passed away peacefully at Ogeechee Area Hospice on Friday, March 29, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Evelyn was born in 1947 in DeKalb County, Illinois.

She is survived by her three children, nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, William E. McKay Jr. and Robert L. Powell.

In remembrance of Evelyn's life, the family asks that you consider making a charitable donation to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2810 Old Flat Ford Road, Brooklet, (Stilson) Ga.

Statesboro Herald, April 4, 2024

