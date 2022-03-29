Obituary - Evangelist Alvira King Frison

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Evangelist Alvira King Frison, age 62, entered into rest Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her residence.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Rev. James and Elnora C. King.She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System. She later furthered her education to become a CNA for many years, but worked primarily as a seamstress for over 40 years.Evangelist Frison was dedicated to ministry and worked wherever she could be used by God. She was a member of New Birth Baptist Church. She was a member of the gospel group, the “Wandering Angels” and sang for the glory of God.Evangelist Frison served in the church many years in various roles until later being elevated into ministry as an ordained evangelist. She later joined The City of David Worship Assembly, Inc.She is preceded in death by her son, Willie E. Lawrence Jr.; a stepson, Mario Frison; two brothers, James A. King Jr. and Berneal Williams; and a sister, Min. Valerie King Littles.She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Mark Frison; daughters, Dr. Evangelist LaSara J. Mitchell, (Jermaine), Minister Alajean L. Hughes, Alvira D. Lovett (Kenneth) and Dayonna Littles, all of Statesboro, Ga.; sons, Larri A. Harlie (Jessica) and Jonathan D. Littles, Rincon, Ga.; a stepson, Brian Frison, Statesboro, Ga.; 15 grandchildren, three great-granddaughters, two brothers, Joe King (Rosland), Portal, Ga.; and Charles Bostic, Reidsville, Ga.; a sister, Jewel Shipman (Willie), Register, Ga.; three nieces, Elnora White (Stanley), Ros Robertson (Greg), Stacey Grant (Akeem); and many godsons and goddaughters that had the privilege to call her mom; lifetime friends, Bobbie Branch Reese, Minister Elizabeth Carter, Doreen Harlie and Gloria Wiggins; nine nieces, her friend and neighbor, Janette Forrest; a host of other relatives and friends.The funeral service for Evangelist Alvira King Frison will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at The City of David Assembly, Inc., with Pastor Lisa Deloach officiating. Burial will follow in the Mercer Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 29, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



