Obituary - Elsie Washington

GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- Elsie Long Washington, age 99, of Gainesville, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Born on October 24, 1924, in Prairie Plains, Tennessee, she was a daughter of the late John A. and Anna Helen Wooten Long of Prairie Plains, Tennessee.

She studied at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and Shorter College before obtaining a masters of mathematics.

She retired from the University System of Georgia, where she was a mathematics professor.

Mrs. Washington was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. She was devoted to the P.E.O. organization and her local chapter AC and organized chapter BL.

Elsie was a resident of The Lodge at Bethany since 2021 until her passing.

Mrs. Washington was a wonderful mother, grandmother and all-around fabulous woman.

She loved her family, entertaining others, living on the lake, traveling, friends, flowers, birds, laughing and people. She loved meeting new people.

She loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. She had great stories to tell of her many, many travels, about the farm where she was raised in Tennessee to how she went to Atlanta and Chattanooga and became a math professor.

Her travels have taken her to over 25 countries all over the world.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gale P. Washington; son, William P. Washington; great-granddaughter, Arden Washington; brothers, Lawrence, R.A., Elmer, Carson, Lewis and Truman; and sisters, Edith, Opal, Odell and Dorothy.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Robert "Bob" Washington (Vickie) of Mt. Airy, Joseph "Joe" Washington (Lisa) of Blairsville and John Washington (Rebecca) of Statesboro; eight grandchildren, Stacy Washington, Krissi Gamble, Rebekah Simmons, Mary Elizabeth Boylan, Bo Washington, Laura Washington Manning, Libby Washington and Anna Washington; 13 great-grandchildren, special niece, Marlene Hughes of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Grace Episcopal Church of Gainesville, 422 Brenau Avenue, Gainesville, Georgia 30501, with the Rev. Dr. Stuart Higginbotham officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service from 3-4 p.m. on Saturday in the church fellowship hall.

Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Eastview Cemetery, 725 Kingston Avenue Northeast, Rome, Georgia 30161, with St. Peter's Episcopal Church conducting the service.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the P.E.O. Sisterhood Program for continuing education. Send checks honoring Elsie to local treasurer Karen Ruhala at 3867 Sweet Magnolia Drive, Gainesville, GA 30504. Checks should be made out to Chapter BL, with "donation in memory of Elsie Washington" in the memo line.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, (706) 778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 10, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



