Obituary - Dr. Wilmer Grant Jr.

Dr. Wilmer Grant Jr., age 81, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Savannah, Ga.Dr. Wilmer Grant Jr. was an associate professor emeritus of physics at Georgia Southern University, where he taught from 1982 to 2002 and received the Professor of the Year Award in 1986.He earned his B.A. from Hampton University in 1962, where he was a member of the swim team and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, serving as vice president of Alpha Phi Alpha in 1962.Dr. Grant served as an officer in the U.S. Army prior to continuing his education.He earned his M.S. from Indiana University in 1967 and his Ph.D. from Indiana University in 1974.In addition to his love of teaching and tutoring, he was active in numerous community organizations and instrumental in numerous community endeavors. A few organizations he volunteered with include the Optimist Club, where he served as the president, vice president and chairperson of oratorical contests.He served as a board member and board chairperson of the Statesboro Parks and Recreation Society and was instrumental in the development of Splash in the ‘Boro! Waterpark and Aquatics Center.A swimmer himself, he served as the president of the Statesboro Swim Team Parents Organization and vice president of the Statesboro High School Swimming Boosters Organization.He officiated at age group, high school and Georgia Southern swim meets.He tutored, mentored and served as a floor manager in local elections, and contributed to the local community in countless other ways.He loved music and attended undergraduate school on a music scholarship. He was passionate about the reproduction of sound with clarity and this passion led him to design and install sound systems in many churches, and provide audio equipment for many events in the Statesboro and Savannah areas.He loved fishing, gardening, traveling and spending time with friends and family.He was a husband, father, grandfather, friend, teacher and mentor. And today, for the many that knew and loved him, there is a hole in the world that is Dr. Wilmer Grant Jr.-sized.He is survived by his wife, Dr. Dale Grant; children, Dietre (Rory Ffrench), Dr. Nikki Grant-(Dr. Aaron) Hoffman and Mark Grant; grandchildren, Evan Ffrench, Elijah Ffrench, Walter Hoffman, Anders Hoffman and Essinam Hoffman; and numerous relatives, friends and students.A memorial celebration will be held in the summer of 2022.If you would like to send donations in Dr. Grant’s name, please send them to the Physics Department at Georgia Southern University through the Georgia Southern Foundation (https://advancement.georgiasouthern.edu/). You may give a "restricted gift" to the Physics Department. You may also make a donation to the International Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia Foundation (https://iwmf.com/), which is the cancer Dr. Grant battled for 20 years.Arrangements and cremation services are entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, April 9, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



