Obituary - Diana Lynn Simmons

Diana Lynn Simmons, age 59, lost her 18-year battle with cancer on October 4th, 2021, at Memorial Health in Savannah.Diana was a native of New York, born on May 11th, 1962.She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.Her husband, children and granddaughter were the light of her life.She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosalie Maglione; and her aunt, Lee States Balazs.She is survived by her husband, James R. Simmons of Statesboro; her son, Michael Maglione of Savannah;, her daughter and son-in-law, Alise and Daniel Thompson of Lakeland, Ga.; her son and daughter-in-law, James J. Simmons and Audrea Early; her son, Joshua J. Simmons,; her granddaughter, Madison Thompson of Lakeland, Ga.; her sister, Robin Domingos of Long Island, N.Y.; her niece, Diana Domingos of Long Island, N.Y.; an uncle, Lou Balazs of Florida; nephews, Michael Domingos and Josua Domingos of Long Island, N.Y.; and cousin, Karen Balazs of Florida.A visitation and celebration of life will be held on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.




