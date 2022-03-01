Obituary - Dennis Alton “Pops” Hodges

Dennis Alton “Pops” Hodges was born on November 5, 1973, in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Alton and Ernestine Hodges.Dennis loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and gun collector and loved anything that involved cutting up and living his life to the absolute fullest.His wife, kids, and especially his grandkids, were his world.Dennis was a worker. He loved his job and the family and friends that he gained from it over the years.Over the course of Dennis’ life, he worked several jobs, with the last being with Dustcom, where he was currently a superintendent.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandparents, James Aaron and Minnie Ola Hodges, E.W and Annie Riner; sister, Emily Hodges; brother-in-law, Billy Covington; and daughter, Kadi Hodges.Dennis leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Connie Hodges; sons, Teryn (Heather) and D.J.; daughter, Irene; sister, Ellen Hamilton; brother, Russell (Hope) Hodges; grandchildren, Hunter, Ethan and Zoey; sisters-in-law, Cynde (Pat), Regina (Jake); brother-in-law, Randy (Pam). Dennis also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends Friday, March 4, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.The funeral service will be Saturday, March 5, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Pastor Russell Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at Lower Black Creek Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Dusty Williams, Ethan Cochran, Austin Roach, Marcus Jones, Abesai Gonzalez and Jorge Roblero with the entirety of his Dustcom family as honorary pallbearers.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 1, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



