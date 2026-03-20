Obituary - Dea. John Willie Littles Sr.

Dea. John Willie Littles Sr., 86, entered into eternal rest on March 16, 2026, at Pine View Nursing Home following an extended illness. Born on December 25, 1939, he lived a life deeply rooted in faith, service and love for his family.

He attended schools in the Bulloch County School System and later served his country faithfully in the United States Army from 1962 to 1969.

After his military service, he built a strong and dedicated career. He began working in roofing with Wallace Wiggins and later joined Goodyear Tire and Nevil Tire for many years. He concluded his working career in management with Second Time Around Tire Company.

Dea. Littles was a proud member of the American Legion. Most importantly, he was a devoted member of City of David, where he faithfully served as a deacon until his health declined.

A devoted man of God, he cherished God’s Word, loved his family deeply and never missed a chance to pray with those he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Johnson Littles and Willie W. Littles; his sister, Elizabeth Barbie; his first wife, Levada Jordan Littles; and his granddaughter, Whitney N. Bynes.

Dea. Littles leaves to cherish his memory: his devoted wife, Almarita S. Littles of Asheville, North Carolina; four children, John Willie Littles Jr., Atlanta, Ga.; Carol L. Holloway, Atlanta, Ga.; Almisha Stewart, Asheville, N.C.; and Tony (Nadija) M. Littles, Valley City, Calif.; bonus daughters, Rasheedah Johnson and Monesha Canty, both of Statesboro, Ga,; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, two nieces, Mimi Tyler, Atlanta, G.; and Mary Hagins, Statesboro, Ga.; one nephew, John Hagins, Atlanta, Ga.; one aunt, Vivian Littles Mincey, Atlanta, Ga.; and a host of in-laws, loving family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 23, 2026, from 6 p.m.—7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at noon at City of David Worship Assembly Inc., 227 Institute Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with Pastor Lisa Deloach, eulogist. Interment will be held at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Glennville, GA.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, March 21, 2026

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