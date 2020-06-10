Obituary - Charlotte Hendrix Newton

PORTAL, Ga. -- Charlotte Hendrix Newton, age 85, passed away on May 28, 2020, at Upson County Regional Medical Center in Thomaston, Georgia, following a brief illness.A Bulloch County native, Ms. Newton was born December 16, 1934, in Portal, Ga., to the late Rufus P. and Mary Lee Donaldson Hendrix. After graduating from Portal High School and the Perry Business School of Brunswick, Ga., she worked for several businesses and then for Dr. John Mooney in Statesboro, Ga., as a medical secretary for many years.She was an active homemaker in Screven County for 25 years, working on the family farm, gardening, sewing and canning vegetables.As a Christian and an active member of Rocky Ford Baptist Church, she enjoyed singing in the choir, helping with Vacation Bible School and arranging flowers.She was also a member of the Screven County Garden Club and the Screven County Homemakers Club.In 1986, Ms. Newton returned to full-time work at Grimes Jewelry Store in Statesboro and in 1988 she joined the Registrar's Office at Georgia Southern University, where she worked until her retirement in 2000.After her husband's retirement from farming in 1990, the couple moved back to their roots in Portal and joined the Portal United Methodist Church, where she served in several capacities and enjoyed the fellowship and love of her church family.In her retirement years, she enjoyed her flower garden, cooking and spending time with her grandsons and family in Macon.Ms. Newton was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Walton P. Newton; her parents and a brother, Charles Hendrix.Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Newton Drew and her husband, Joe H. Drew Jr. of Macon, Georgia; grandsons, Joseph W. Drew and Jesse D. Drew, both of Macon, Georgia; and a brother, S. Carl Hendrix of Portal, Ga. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.Due to extenuating COVID-19 circumstances, an immediate family-only graveside service was held on June 2 in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Methodist Children's Home, P.O. Box, 2525, Macon, Georgia 31204 in honor of Charlotte H. Newton.Friends may sign the online register book at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston was in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 11, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



