Obituary - Charles Bradley

Charles Bradley, 82, passed away June 6, 2021, at Evans Memorial Hospital.He was the son of Sampson and Theonell Green Bradley.He farmed and was a mechanic for many years until he retired.Sports was his greatest love, especially Georgia Southern football and Claxton Tigers.He loved spending time with his family and he loved to tell a story.He was of the Pentecostal faith.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Bennie Bradley; sisters, Melrose Roberts, Wealthy Bowen and Mrytle Bowen.Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Cletis Powell Bradley; one son, Timothy Bradley; daughters, Pam Palmer (Rusty), Connie Robertson (Michael) and Janet Kearney; grandchildren, Brian Palmer, Jennifer Thompson (David), Jonathan Kearney (Renee), Mitchell Kearney, Emily Robertson and Amanda Wood (Phillip); four great-grandchildren and sisters-in-law, Alma Bradley and MaryAnn Lynn.Visitation will be held Thursday, June 10th, 2021, from 10-11 in the morning at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel.The funeral service will be Thursday, June 10th, 2021, at 11 o'clock in the morning at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, with Elder Mike Newman officiating. Interment will be at Sunlight Cemetery in Cobbtown.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, of Cobbtown is in charge of the arrangements.In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.Statesboro Herald, June 10, 2021




