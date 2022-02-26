Obituary - Charlene Kimbro Stewart

Charlene Kimbro Stewart, age 84, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2022, at the Gardens of Southern Manor after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.Charlene was born in Tillar, Arkansas, to the late William Cooper Kimbro and Martha Louise McGriff Kimbro.She graduated from Tillar High School, where she played basketball on the 1954-55 county champs.She went to Harding University (Searcy, Ark.), Texas Tech (Lubbock, Texas) and Mississippi State College (University), receiving her Master of Science degree.After living in Lubbock, Texas; Columbus, Miss.; and Tuscaloosa, Ala., Charlene and her husband moved to Statesboro, Ga., where she taught at Marvin Pittman Laboratory School and was instrumental in starting the physical education program. Later, she was assistant professor in the College of Education at Georgia Southern University, retiring in 1997.Charlene loved her church, family and friends and made sure everyone gathered for holidays and special occasions with wonderful food and beautiful table settings and flowers.She enjoyed attending activities and athletic events of her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and traveling at home and abroad.Supporting the new Georgia Southern College (University) football program, she helped alter uniforms and hosted Coach Erk Russell and many players for meals.She was an avid tennis player, enjoyed watching birds and loved her dogs.A lifelong member of the Church of Christ, she loved singing hymns. She served on various volunteer boards and committees, many in leadership roles, and was involved in many civic and social clubs, including Bulloch County Friends of the Library, Community Bible Study, The Botanic Garden at GSU, Civic Garden Club and Daughters of the American Revolution.She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lewis Moore Stewart Sr.; two sons, Lewis Moore Stewart Jr., and his wife, Mollye Brannen Stewart, (Register); Richard Kimbro Stewart, and his wife, Grace Adams Stewart, (Statesboro); two grandchildren, Hannah Stewart Anderson (Will), Bradford Stewart (Karen); four great-grandchildren, Avery Anderson, Avant Anderson, Ava Anderson and Addie Stewart; a sister and brother-in-law, Louellen and Lynn Glosup; two nieces and nephews, Mike Glosup, Ann Glosup Bordelon (Gene), Ellen Glosup Tyree (Bill), Stewart Glosup; one great-niece, Lindsey Bordelon; four great-nephews, Gage Grimes, Gavin Grimes, Sam Glosup, Edward Bordelon; and was preceded in death by one great-nephew, Ian Glosup.The family would like to thank Ralph Cowart, Olivia Estrada, the staff at the Gardens at Southern Manor and Ogeechee Area Hospice.The funeral service will be held at the Statesboro Church of Christ on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Brother Larry Sheehy and Mr. Ralph Cowart officiating.The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral.Interment will be at Lower Lotts Creek Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Kirby Waters, Bradford Stewart, Will Anderson, Mike Glosup, Stewart Glosup, Jack Deal, Avery Anderson and Avant Anderson.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Statesboro-Bulloch County Boys and Girls Club, 1 Lee Hill Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458; or the Statesboro Church of Christ, 2360 U.S. Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30461.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 26, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



