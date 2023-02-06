Obituary - Carl Martin Sellers Jr.

Carl, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice after a lingering illness.He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 6, 1946.He is preceded in death by his father, Carl M. Sellers Sr.; and by his mother, Edith Smith Sellers; and his brother, Gary F. Sellers.He leaves his wife, Wanda Keck Sellers; his daughter, Angela Sellers Gerguis; his son-in-law, John S. Gerguis; and his grandsons, Christopher Gerguis, Daniel Gerguis, Luke Gerguis and Matthew Gerguis; nieces, Leah Bowling and Traci Keck; nephew, Rusty Keck; and brother-in-law, Roy O. Keck III; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.He retired after 28 years of service at the Department of Energy, Y-12 Plant as an engineer in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.Prior to moving to Statesboro, Carl served as a deacon for many years at several Baptist churches in Knoxville, Tennessee.In 2005, Carl and his wife moved to Statesboro, Georgia, to love and help care for their triplet grandsons.Carl was a member of Eastern Heights Baptist Church, Statesboro Kiwanis and Statesboro Car Club.He loved going to area car shows to display his 1966 Ford Fairlane, where he made many friends.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 23805 U.S. 80 East Statesboro, GA 30461; and Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, February 7, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



