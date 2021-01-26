Obituary - Brinson Wayne Carter

Brinson Wayne Carter, 71, of Metter, and husband of Gail Keen Carter, died Friday, January 22, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, after a brief illness.Born in Treutlen County, he was the son of Brinson "Dick" Carter and Maxine Sweat Carter McCullough.He grew up in Swainsboro, Georgia. Mr. Carter was a 1967 graduate of Swainsboro High School. He graduated from Middle Georgia College in 1969 with a degree in business administration.He served six years in the United States Army Reserves. In 1969, he married Gail Keen. They lived in Soperton and Dublin, Georgia, before making Metter, Ga., their permanent home in May of 1977.Following in the footsteps of his father, Dick, Mr. Carter began a 48-year career with Farmers Furniture in 1969.In 1972, he and Gail moved to Dublin, where he worked alongside founder and owner Sherwin Glass. He was instrumental in leading and managing a newly-built centralized warehouse/distribution center, purchasing and centralized vendor relations.Wayne and Gail chose to move to Metter in 1977, where he opened and managed the local Farmers Furniture store until 1990.Wayne worked in many areas of field leadership throughout the remainder of his career. He naturally led and taught servant leadership by example to those entrusted to him.He retired in 2017 after serving 15 years as executive director of Operations.Mr. Carter served faithfully as a deacon as well as in many other key areas at Metter First Baptist Church. His faithfulness to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was evident in his service and daily walk. Among his family, church and many working relationships, he is known for being a true, servant leader.Being known as "Papa" and following his grandchildren brought him a great sense of joy.Mr. Carter is preceded in death by his parents, Brinson "Dick" Carter and Maxine Sweat Carter McCullough.Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Gail Keen Carter; three sons and daughters-in-law, Jordy and Jill Carter of Metter, Brian and Christy Carter of Dublin, Brent and Candace Carter of Metter; his brother, Gary Carter (Priscilla) of Dublin; stepfather, Jack McCullough; and his eight grandchildren, Sara Kate, Jack Brinson, Jordan, Evan, Emma, Elle, Lola and Beau.Visitation will be held Monday, January 25, 2021, from 5 until 7 o’clock in the evening at Metter First Baptist Church.The funeral will be held 11 o’clock in the morning on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Metter First Baptist Church.Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons, Jordy, Brian, Brent, Evan, Jack Brinson, Jordan and Beau.Interment will be in Lake Cemetery.Remembrances may be made to The Sunshine House, 705 North Lewis Street, Metter, Georgia 30439; or the Metter First Baptist Church Youth Group, 50 South Rountree Street, Metter, Georgia 30439.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 26, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



