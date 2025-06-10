Obituary - Bonnie Screws

Bonnie Screws, a beloved resident of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 9th, 2025, at the age of 71. Born on Thursday, July 9th, 1953, in the same town that she called home throughout her life, Bonnie touched the hearts of everyone who knew her.

A devoted homemaker, Bonnie's life revolved around her family, whom she loved beyond measure.

She was cherished by her husband, Duane Screws; and her daughter, Raven Boney; son-in-law, Jamie; as well as her granddaughters, Chandler Scott and Whitney Hughes; and grandson, Zane Scott. Bonnie is also survived by her brother, several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom will deeply feel her absence.

Preceded in death by her parents, Inman and Alda Lanier, and her son, Clayton Screws, Bonnie's legacy lives on through the love and memories she leaves behind.

Bonnie had a deep affection for animals, particularly her faithful dog, Blue. Her warm heart and caring nature extended to her community, where she consistently supported local businesses and charities.

A proud polio survivor, Bonnie never let life's challenges dim her spirit. She was known for her wonderful way of offering corrections and guidance, always looking out for friends and family.

Bonnie's leisure pursuits included reading avidly, indulging in retail therapy and spending serene days by the pool. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life, reminding everyone around her to appreciate what truly matters.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Bonnie's name to the Shriners organization or any local charity of your choice. Such contributions would honor Bonnie's generous spirit and her lifelong commitment to helping those in need.

Family and friends are invited to sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro.





Statesboro Herald, June 10, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







