Obituary - Becky Griffin

Becky Griffin, a beloved nurse and compassionate caregiver, passed away Thursday, April 3, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Becky was born April 30, 1965, in Appling County to the late James Richard Griffin and the late Lucille Rollins Griffin.

She dedicated her life to serving others, particularly through her work as a nurse at various facilities over 40 years.

Becky was known for her unwavering dedication, her loyalty to others and her ability to comfort and heal.

She earned her master’s degree in nursing and worked tirelessly in the field, always putting the needs of her patients first.

Becky leaves behind a legacy of profound impact on the lives of countless patients and colleagues.

In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her brother, James Randall Griffin.

Survivors include a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Her beloved fur babies, Charlie and Grande, also survive.

The funeral service was held Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 3 p.m. at Friendship Congregational Christian Church with the Rev. David Griffin and the Rev. Shaun Lewis officiating. Interment followed in Baxley Graveyard.

Active pallbearers were Shane Crummey, Terry Rollins, Larry Rollins, K.C. Griffin, Donnie Smiley and Clint Herrington.

Honorary pallbearers were Becky’s past and present fellow nurses.

Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.





Statesboro Herald, April 8, 2025

