Obituary - Barbara Ann Pate

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Barbara Ann Pate, age 73, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, August 29, 2023, after a long battle with COPD and other health issues.

She was known by several names ... Snooks, Mama, Ganna and Aunt Barbara were her favorites.

She loved all of her kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews.

Arts and crafts were her favorite hobby.

She was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Jesse (Betty) Bunch and Evelyn Hendrix Bunch; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert and Kate Pate; her son, Tracey Girardeau; and granddaughter, Erin Girardeau.

She is survived by her loving husband, Lee Pate; son, Stacey (Laura) Girardeau; daughters, Kasey (Richmond) Malphus, Alicia (Justin) Elder, Elizabeth (Brian) Ivey and Krista Girardeau; grandchildren, Emily (Nick) Thompson, Andrew and Avery Girardeau, Zander, Brett and Zola Malphus, Charleigh, Olivia and Sam Elder, Miles and Lilly Ivey; brother, Buster (Beryl) Bunch; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Steve) Daile and Trisha (Glenn) Torbert; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Elder Keith Hamilton will be officiating.

Statesboro Herald, September 1, 2023

