Obituary - Apostle Linda Stone-Travett

It is with great sorrow that we announce, along with the Travett/Michaels' families and Temple of Grace Holiness Church & Covenant Ministries, the transition of Apostle Linda Stone-Travett on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Emanuel Medical Center.A public walk-through viewing will be held Friday, September 23, 2022, 1-6 p.m. at Temple of Grace Holiness Church, 51 Overstreet Road, Swainsboro, GA 30401.A life celebration service will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, at noon at Hagan Temple Church, 954 Firetower Road, Claxton, GA 30417.Apostle Travett will lie in state for viewing on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.Service of interment will be in Swainsboro City Cemetery, Racetrack Street, Swainsboro, GA.A livestream will be available via the Smalls Funeral Home Facebook page.




